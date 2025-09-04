Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 30 lakh from businessman in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A day after a jewellery shop was looted here, unidentified criminals on Thursday robbed a businessman of Rs 30 lakh by sprinkling chilli powder on his eyes, a police officer said.

The businessman, Saket Agiwal, was on his way to deposit the amount in a bank on a scooter when four persons intercepted him about 600/700 metres away from his house in Gurudwara bustee area under Bistupur police station limit this afternoon, a police officer said.

The miscreants sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes, snatched the cash bag and decamped with the booty.

SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and Bistupur OC Umesh Thakur went to the spot and initiated an investigation..

"The incident occurred a short distance from the victim’s house. We are verifying the exact amount looted," the SP said.

He added that CCTV footage was being examined to identify the culprits and a manhunt had been launched.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy also visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

Earlier, Roy had expressed concern over repeated incidents of loot in his assembly constituency.

Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Vijay Anand Moonka also condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. PTI BS MNB