Unidentified miscreants vandalise Ambedkar statue in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, installed in a village under the Phephana police station area, was vandalised by unidentified miscreants, police said on Friday.

The miscreants damaged one of the hands of the statue.

Upon receiving the news, local residents and supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) came out of their houses to express outrage.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Shyam Kant, said, "The incident occurred on Thursday night. A police team soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control." A case has been registered against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the BNS regarding the matter, said the CO.

The officer said a new statue was installed in place of the damaged one on Friday, and the situation in the area remains peaceful.

