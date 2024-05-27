Unidentified person booked for threatening to trigger blasts at Hotel Taj and Mumbai airport: Police

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) An unidentified person on Monday threatened to blow up Hotel Taj and Mumbai airport claiming bombs are planted at these places, which turned out to be a hoax after police conducted a search but no suspicious object was found, an official said.

Advertisment

The mobile number on which the message was posted in the Mumbai Traffic Police's Whatsapp helpline number has been traced to Agra, according to the official.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and conducting the investigation, he said.

"Traffic Police's WhatsApp number received a message threatening to blow up Hotel Taj and the city airport with bombs planted at these places. A traffic police constable alerted the police department, following which a search was conducted, but no suspicious (object) was found," he added. PTI ZA NSK