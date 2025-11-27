Unidentified person booked in Jalna for fake website issuing learner's licence

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) An unidentified person has been booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for operating a website to issue learner's licences fraudulently, a police official said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered by Jalna cyber police on Wednesday on the complaint of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) personnel, the official added.

"As per complainant Abhijit Bawaskar, a website is being operated to issue learner's licences without exam and other formalities. A check of the website showed that one could get the licence after paying an amount online. It also did not have any process of OTP," the official said.

On Bawaskar's complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for cheating and other offences, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA BNM