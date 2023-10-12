Unidentified person hurls stone at Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan, shatters window

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A glass window of the Udaipur City–Jaipur Vande Bharat Express was shattered after it was allegedly struck by a stone in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

No passenger or train staff was injured, they said.

An unidentified person threw a stone at the train while it was passing through Rayala station, damaging the window of the last (C7) coach, said Chhotulal of the Chittorgarh GRP station.

A case has been registered against the unidentified individual based on the Rayala station master's report.

No arrests have been made yet and an investigation is underway, the police said. PTI SDA SZM