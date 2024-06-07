Unidentified persons booked after 2-year-old girl is found abandoned inside train

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Unidentified persons have been booked after a 2-year-old girl was found abandoned inside an express train, a Kalyan railway police station official said on Friday.

The child was spotted by passengers of Shirdi Sainagar Express on Wednesday and their search for her parents on board drew a blank after which they called police, he said.

"She was first taken to a hospital for a check up and then lodged in a shelter home," he said.

A case was registered under section 317 (abandoning child under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt was on to trace and nab the accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM