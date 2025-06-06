Unidentified persons booked for placing garland of shoes on Vajpayee statue in Chhattisgarh

Khairagarh, Jun 6 (PTI) A case was registered on Friday after some unidentified persons placed a garland of shoes on the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, a police official said.

The incident came to light at 5am in Aveli village under Jalbandha police post limits, he said.

"A panchnama was carried out, after which a case was registered. Efforts are being taken to identify and nab the culprits," the official said. PTI COR BNM