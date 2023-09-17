Unidentified persons break into temple, steal Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple and decamped with Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Ghansoli area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

Unidentified persons broke the lock of the temple and stole Rs 10,000 from the donation box, he said.

An offence under sections 454 (house-trespass or breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple management, the official said. PTI COR ARU