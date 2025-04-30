Unidentified persons deface B R Ambedkar's statue in Ashoknagar

Ashoknagar (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) Unidentified persons defaced the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Ashoknagar town of Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in a demonstration by local people, police said.

Protesters gathered at a park on Tuesday night as the word spread about the incident and demonstrated. They cleaned the statue with water.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, a police officer said, adding that the police will check footage of CCTV cameras from nearby areas to identify the culprits. PTI COR MAS NSK