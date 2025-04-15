Unidentified persons kill woman and daughter

Raigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter were killed by unidentified persons who smashed their heads with a cricket bat in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was attacked in sleep at their under-construction house in Pusaur village on Monday night, a police officer said.

Pusaur SHO Ramkinkar Yadav said the crime came to light after the younger daughter of the deceased woman spotted blood stains inside the under-construction house and raised the alarm, following which police were informed, he said.

He said the bodies were covered with a blanket and stones and dumped adjacent to the house.

Police found a cricket bat from the crime scene which was prima facie used to smash the heads of the two women.

Police have registered a case, and analysing CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the assailants, he said. PTI COR TKP NSK