Unidentified persons open fire at car, assault two men in South Goa

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Two persons were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at their car and assaulted them in South Goa on Tuesday, police said.

The firing took place in the Mungul locality near Margao town in the wee hours of the day, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Varma said that six to seven persons were involved in the attack, and a search operation has been launched to trace them.

He said there were three men in the car, and two of them, Rafiq Tashan (24) and Yuvkesh Singh (20), sustained injuries and were rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.

A probe is underway to ascertain the motive for the attack, the official said.

According to the police, the assailants stopped the car by firing at it from behind, and then assaulted the two men inside the vehicle. PTI RPS ARU