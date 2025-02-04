Unidentified persons open fire at car in Jammu, no injuries

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Some unidentified masked persons opened fire at a car on Tuesday night, police said.

No one got injured in the accident, they said.

Eyewitnesses reported that several masked persons arrived in a car vehicle at a farmhouse in the Phallian Mandal area of the city and opened fire at another vehicle, they said. Those present at the farmhouse managed to escape to safety.

Before fleeing, the attackers also damaged the vehicle's windows, the police said, adding that the incident may be related to rivalry over a land issue.

They ruled out involvement of any terror angle in this.

Arun Choudhary, who was at the farmhouse with two friends, recounted that six masked men arrived in an Alto car and fired four to five rounds at the vehicle. PTI AB NB NB