Unidentified persons pelt stones at OBC activist's car in Beed; cops begin probe

Beed, Dec 14 (PTI) Two unidentified persons pelted stones at the car of Other Backward Classes (OBC) activist Mangesh Sasane in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near a hotel on Telgaon-Dharur road late Saturday night some time after Sasane had visited Majalgaon rural police station to gather information about a two-month old case connected to one Pawan Karwar, he said.

Two persons on a motorcycle hurled stones at his car, damaging the rear and side windows, Sasane said.

"I was on my from Majalgaon to Indapur and Pune. I then approached Dharur police station," Sasane added.

A Dharur police station official said a case has been registered and efforts were on to identify and nab the culprits. PTI COR BNM