Unidentified persons try to set man's house on fire; place 'sar tan se juda' banner

Mumbai, Sept 9 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly tried to set the house of a man on fire on Tuesday, a day after he objected to certain banners put up during Eid-e-Milad celebrations in Vikhroli area, leading to the registration of an FIR, police said.

The unidentified individuals also put up a banner emblazoned with "Sar Tan Se Juda" (head separate from body) slogans outside the complainant's house in the Parksite area, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, as occupants of the house rushed out after noticing that the door curtain had caught fire.

The investigation revealed that the complainant had objected to posters put up at Sambhaji Chowk in the Parksite area during Eid-e-Milad celebrations on Monday, leading to a heated exchange between him and 4 to 5 individuals, the official said.

The matter was resolved following the intervention by a police officer, and the banners were removed after an Eid procession, he added.

A criminal case was registered following the incident at Parksite police station, and an investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK