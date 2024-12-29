Unidentified vehicle fatally knocks down man out on morning walk in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Advertisment

Gyan Prakash Jaiswal had gone for his routine morning walk when the accident occurred near the bypass overbridge on Dhammour Road, they said.

His crushed body was found on the roadside, police said.

Sub-inspector RC Yadav from Amethi police station said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Advertisment

"Efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved," Yadav said. PTI COR KIS ARI