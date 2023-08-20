Unidentified vehicle rams into motorcycle in UP's Basti, three killed

Basti (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three men were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle in the Chhawni area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Harraiya) Sheshmani Upadhyay said the victims were returning from Ayodhya when the accident occurred. They were injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Phooldih village late on Saturday.

Maniram Nishad (32) and Virendra Yadav (23) died on the spot while Subedar Yadav (45) was declared dead by doctors at the Ayodhya district hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection based on a complaint by Virendra Yadav's father Nandlal. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Upadhyay said.