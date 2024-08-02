Unidentified victims of Wayanad landslide to be buried in public graveyards

Wayanad (Kerala): The unidentified bodies of those who died in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad will be buried in public graveyards in the hill district, the authorities here said on Friday.

The facilities for the burial have been arranged in graveyards at various locations including Kalpetta municipality, Vythiri, Muttil, Kaniyambatta, Padinjathara, Thondarnad, Edavaka and Mullankolly Grama Panchayats, an official statement said.

The statement said that 74 unidentified bodies are currently being kept in various locations within the Meppadi Grama Panchayat and will be handed over to the concerned local self-government secretaries. The bodies will be buried after the necessary procedures are completed.

Registration Department Inspector General Sreedhanya Suresh has been appointed as the nodal officer responsible for overseeing the registration, storage and burial of the bodies.

As many as 201 people have died and 264 have been injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district on July 30, officials said.