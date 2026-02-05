Unidentified woman booked for 'black magic' targeting prominent figures in Jalna

Jalna (Maharashtra), Feb 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an unidentified woman for allegedly performing 'black magic' rituals targeting prominent personalities and police personnel in Maharashtra's Jalna district, officials said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by a hotel owner, he noticed suspicious items, including kumkum (vermillion powder), turmeric, lemons and several handwritten chits having the names of some prominent individuals and police personnel, near his establishment in Javkheda Thombre village of Bhokardan tehsil on January 31.

The hotel's CCTV footage showed a masked woman in a hooded jacket and night pants sprinkling kumkum and turmeric, placing lemons, and leaving chits at the spot on the night of January 30, an official from Bhokardan police station said, without elaborating on those targeted.

The incident triggered panic and tension in the village.

Following verification of the complaint and CCTV footage, the police registered a case on February 1 under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

Efforts were on to identify and trace the accused woman, police said. PTI COR GK