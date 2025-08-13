Unidentified woman ends life by jumping into creek in Thane

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) An unidentified woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a creek from a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The woman jumped into the creek from the old Kalwa bridge near a biodiversity park, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the local police, fire and disaster management cell personnel rushed to the spot.

The woman, who suffered severe injuries after falling on rocks in the creek, was later pulled out and rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the deceased's identity and circumstances that led to the incident. PTI COR GK