Unidentified woman found murdered

Palghar, July 5 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, apparently a murder victim, was found near Mastan-naka overpass on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The woman's head had been crushed with a stone-like object, said an official.

She was estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old.

A scarf, an umbrella and footwear believed to be belonging to the deceased were recovered from the site.

Police were awaiting the autopsy report.

An FIR was registered at Manor police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK