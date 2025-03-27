Unidentified woman jumps to death from Chambal bridge in UP's Etawah

Etawah, March 27 (PTI) An unidentified woman died after jumping from the Chambal River bridge on Thursday, landing on the riverbank instead of the water, officials said.

Police are working to establish her identity and determine the reason for the suicide, they said.

Sahson police station in-charge, Ram Prakash, said the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

"The woman climbed onto the railing of the Chambal bridge. Passersby rushed to stop her, but before they could reach her, she leapt off the bridge. Instead of falling into the river, she landed on the sandy riverbank and died on the spot," he said.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and took custody of the bloodied body of the woman, estimated to be around 50 years old.

"Efforts are being made to identify her by asking locals, but so far, she remains unidentified. We are investigating both her identity and the reasons behind the suicide," Prakash added.