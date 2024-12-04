Unidentified woman's body found in an orchard in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, who was allegedly hacked to death, was found in Tisua village under Fatehganj Purvi police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's body was discovered by the villagers in an orchard on Tuesday, said Mukesh Chandra Mishra, Additional SP (Rural).

Preliminary investigations suggest that she was in her early-twenties and her face also showed signs of injury, he added.

It appears that someone close to the victim killed her, Mishra said, adding that a probe in the matter has been launched.