Unidentified woman's body found in field in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) The dead body of an unidentified woman was found in a field in Chandanpur village in Jashrathpur area here on Sunday, police said.

Some locals saw the woman's body in the field this morning and informed the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and attempts are on to identify her, the police said.

No injury mark has been found on the body, they said.

Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar has asked the concerned SHO to probe the matter in detail. PTI CORR ABN AS AS