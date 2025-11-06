Unidentified woman's body found in Retibunder creek in Mumbra

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from Retibandar creek area in Mumbra in Thane on Thursday, a civic official said.

The body was floating near the creek shore, after which someone alerted the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell at 4:55pm, he added.

"Personnel from Mumbra fire station, Mumbra police station, and an ambulance team retrieved the body. It is of a woman in her late 20s. Efforts are on to identify the deceased," he said. PTI COR BNM