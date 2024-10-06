Unidentified woman's body found in sack in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) The dead body of an unidentified 20-year-old woman was found in a sack on the road in Katra Bazar police station area here on Sunday, police said.

The body was found in Selhari village on the road going towards Manshapurwa, said Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal.

Senior officials and forensic teams have reached the spot and the body is being sent for the post-mortem examination, he added.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a murder case as marks have been found around her neck. It is suspected that the body was brought here on some vehicle and dumped here, the senior police official said.

The pictures of the woman are being circulated on the social media for her identification. A detailed probe is on into the matter, he added.