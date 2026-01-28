Unidentified woman's body found near drain in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be over 50 years old, was recovered on Wednesday near a drain in the Kamrauli area of Amethi district, police said.

According to the police, villagers informed them about the body lying near a drain close to Utelwa village, around 50 metres from the Lucknow-Varanasi highway.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar said efforts were being made to establish the identity of the woman with the help of locals, social media and other sources.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings were underway.