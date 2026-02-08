Unidentified woman's body found near railway station in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old woman was found on Sunday morning on the Howrah-Delhi railway line here, police said.

SHO of Saini police station, Dharmendra Singh, said that the woman has not been identified yet. But the word "Chintamani" is written in English on her right hand.

He said the body was found near Sirathu station, and her photograph has been circulated on social media and to nearby police stations for identification.

The body was sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.