Uninterrupted delivery of public services Haryana govt's top priority: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said ensuring uninterrupted delivery of public services is the top priority of the Haryana government and officials have been asked to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach people without any delay.

Addressing representatives of the Brahmin community from across the state at his residence here, the chief minister said if any complaints are received from citizens, action will be taken against the concerned officers and employees.

"Alongside developmental works, new welfare schemes will be introduced to benefit citizens and accelerate Haryana's progress in terms of development," he said.

The state government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram in a grand manner, he said.

In response to a demand from the Brahmin community representatives for the formation of a Brahmin welfare board, Saini assured them that prominent members of society would be invited for a detailed discussion on the matter.

He said the Haryana government is committed to the welfare of the people by following the 'antyodaya' philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Our government is undertaking development with the guiding principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas," he said.

In the last 10 years, Saini said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various schemes aimed at benefiting the poor.

The people of Haryana have endorsed the development policies of the BJP government, leading to the party returning to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

Lashing out at the opposition Congress, Saini said that during the party's tenure, every government recruitment ended up in court.

On the other hand, under the BJP government, even children from poor families are securing government jobs without any "parchi-kharchi" (favouritism or bribe) and purely on merit basis.

The chief minister further said the state government has undertaken several initiatives in the interest of farmers.

To alleviate the financial burden caused by deficient rainfall in the state this year, the government has provided a bonus of Rs 2,000 per acre. So far, Rs 800 crore has been directly deposited into the accounts of farmers in two instalments, he said.

Soon, the third instalment of Rs 400-500 crore will be released, he added.

Haryana minister Gaurav Gautam and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli also spoke on the occasion. PTI SUN DIV DIV