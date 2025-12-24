Uninterrupted electricity supply benefitting 1.25 lakh households in Srinagar: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that 108 areas in Srinagar are now enjoying round-the-clock, uninterrupted electricity supply, benefitting about 1.25 lakh households.

He congratulated the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) for successfully bringing 83 more areas of Srinagar under 24-hour power supply.

“Chief Minister today congratulated KPDCL on successfully making another 83 areas in Srinagar 24-hour power zones following a successful Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) trial with zero power cuts,” the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K, said on X.

With this, 108 areas in Srinagar now enjoy round-the-clock, uninterrupted electricity supply, benefiting 1.25 lakh households, nearly 48 per cent of the city, Abdullah said. “Similar upgrades are underway in other districts to ensure 24×7 power supply,” he added.

The RDSS, launched by the central government in July 2021, aims to enhance the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of power distribution utilities, reduce technical and commercial losses, and ensure reliable power supply, officials said.

The project, implemented by the KPDCL and other agencies in Srinagar, the summer capital, involves extensive infrastructure upgrades and the installation of smart metres to reduce power losses. PTI AB MNK MNK MNK