Uninterrupted power supply only after 100 pc metering: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said people in the valley were facing difficulties due to intense cold conditions but the government would be able to provide uninterrupted electricity only after 100 per cent metering is achieved.

"As far as winter preparedness is concerned, there is an intense cold, and there has been a dry spell. I pray to God for snowfall so that this dry spell ends.

"Our endeavour is to minimise the power cuts, and ensure water supply even as pipes freeze due to the low temperature. Despite difficulties, our endeavour is that the government functions smoothly," Abdullah told reporters here.

The chief minister said the complaints of unscheduled power cuts would continue "because there is pressure on the system".

"The problem is that some people have a (load) agreement of four bulbs, but they use four heaters instead... Meter is the best way to address this, the more metering we have, the less power cuts there will be.

"I hope we take J&K to 100 per cent metering so that we supply 24 hours electricity. God willing, we will achieve that very soon," he added.

He said the government is making attempts to maintain a contact with the people and address their demands and difficulties, even as some issues will persist until statehood is restored.

"There are several issues which cannot be resolved rapidly, there are issues which cannot be dealt under the UT and for those we have to get our state back. But, attempts are being made to at least listen to their problems and assure them that it is their own elected government and there is no issue which we will not listen to," he said.

To a question on tourism, Abdullah said the government is making attempts to project J&K as a year-round tourist destination.

"We are hopeful that people will come and for that we need snowfall in places like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam. When there is snowfall, more tourists will come," he added.

On his surprise visit to two hospitals here a day earlier, the chief minister said while the facilities at the hospitals were better, there are some complaints of absence of staff during the night.

"The situation in the hospitals is better, but there are complaints from the patients that everything is fine during the day but no one is to be seen during the night. I made a surprise visit in the day, some day, I will make a surprise visit during the night," he said. PTI SSB KVK KVK