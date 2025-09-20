Union Bank of India contributes Rs 2 crore to Punjab's 'Chardi Kala Mission' for flood relief

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Responding to the clarion call of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Union Bank of India contributed Rs 2 crore towards the 'Chardi Kala Mission' -- a fund raising campaign aimed at rehabilitating those affected by the recent floods in the state.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the bank's management, Mann said more than 1,000 philanthropists have already come forward to support the mission.

He said the Union Bank of India has now joined this growing list of contributors by handing over a cheque of Rs 2 crore, reinforcing efforts to rebuild the state devastated by recent floods.

In a statement, the chief minister said the mission, a global fundraising campaign, has been launched to raise funds for the state government's rehabilitation initiatives for the 2025 Punjab flood victims.

He noted that the state recently witnessed a natural catastrophe of such magnitude that it will remain etched in public memory for generations.

"The floods did not just bring water, they swept away millions of dreams," he said and emphasized that this is also Punjab's greatest test, but history has shown that the state always emerges stronger from every crisis.

Reiterating the spirit behind the initiative, the CM said, "Just as 'Chardi Kala' (ever-rising spirit) signifies the eternal Sikh spirit of strength and optimism in the face of adversity, the mission is a call to action for all Punjabis around the world to unite as one family during this time of unprecedented hardship." He expressed hope that more Punjabis across the globe will continue to contribute generously toward rebuilding the Punjab of their dreams.

Assuring transparency and accountability, Mann affirmed that every penny collected will be spent judiciously for the welfare and rehabilitation of flood victims. PTI CHS OZ OZ