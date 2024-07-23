Union Budget 2024-25: Delhi Police gets Rs 11,400.81 cr, allocation down by 6%

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,400.81 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25, a decrease of six per cent from the last fiscal.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the budget allocated to Delhi Police was Rs 11,932.03 crore (4.45 per cent decrease). However, the allocation was was later revised to Rs 12,128.83 crore (6 per cent).

The allocated funds for the city's police force will be used for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by the Delhi Police such as developing a model traffic system and communication networks in the NCR region.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 in Parliament.

Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the responsibility of traffic management in the city.

Upgrading and expanding communication infrastructure, incorporating latest technology in the police system, installing traffic signals, and arranging training for its personnel also come under the remit of Delhi Police.