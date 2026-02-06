Union budget 2026-27 lays roadmap for Viksit Bharat-2047: Pralhad Joshi

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the union budget 2026-27 envisions India’s future in 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of Independence.

Addressing reporters here, Joshi said the budget lays the foundation for the next quarter-century.

He said India was among the "fragile five" economies in 2013—emerging markets heavily dependent on foreign capital to fund growth—but has since moved towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

"There will be a change in the world order, and India will be at the forefront. We are the fastest-growing economy, the fourth-largest economy, and we are going to become the third-largest economy," Joshi said while speaking on the budget.

The union government has released due funds to all states, he said, adding that the budget speech focuses primarily on long-term vision and future-oriented programmes.

Describing Artificial Intelligence as a transformative revolution comparable to electricity and the internet, Joshi said the Centre has announced an AI Mission and allocated budgetary support for it.

He also said that despite decades of Congress rule, there was limited awareness of the importance of critical minerals in the country.

The NDA government has launched a Critical Minerals Mission to support key sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and green hydrogen, he added. PTI SJR SSK