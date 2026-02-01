Union Budget a step towards realising PM's vision of Viksit Bharat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget tabled in the Parliament is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The Budget touches every segment and promotes different dimensions of trade and business, she told reporters after watching the budget presentation at an event in North West Delhi's Tri Nagar area with local residents.

"It has something for every segment, especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries," said the Chief Minister.

"We have high hopes for Delhi regarding the grants to be provided to the cities for disaster management," she said.

The budget allocation of 1.4 lakh crore to the states is a great effort that will help them strengthen emergency response infrastructure, Gupta said, congratulating the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "spectacular" budget of the country.

The finance minister also laid the 16th Finance Commission report for tax revenue devolution between the Centre and states for 2026-2031.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, said India will continue to take steps towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

With Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman created history as she presented her ninth consecutive Budget and became the longest serving finance minister. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ