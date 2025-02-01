Union Budget aimed at Delhi, Bihar assembly polls: CPI(M)

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Maintaining that the country's interests have not been taken into account, the CPI(M) on Saturday claimed that the Union budget proposals for 2025-26 were aimed at elections in Delhi and Bihar.

CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim claimed that the north-east, West Bengal and several other states have been "totally ignored" in the budget proposals.

Addressing a press conference here, Salim claimed that the budget was aimed at the upcoming elections in Delhi, where salaried middle-class and upper-middle-class people reside in large numbers. The budget has proposed significant tax relief for the salaried class.

Stating that elections will also be held in Bihar later this year, the CPI(M) leader said, "Instead of the country's, this budget has boiled down to that of Bihar." Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements for Bihar, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Koshi canal project, and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Salim said that there has not been any increase in budgetary allocation for the railways for passenger safety despite several accidents.

Opposing the budget proposal of an increase in FDI to 100 per cent in the insurance sector, Salim said "We will hold protests over this." He claimed that several vital sectors have been opened up to foreign investments in detriment to the country's interest.

"This government (BJP-led NDA) had come to power in the name of self-sufficiency, but in practical terms what is happening is that the growing sectors and the critical sectors which are vital to the country's security are being opened up to the foreign forces," he said.

Stating that there has been a decrease in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the CPI(M) leader said that taking into account inflation, the decrease in allocation for the job guarantee scheme is more.

Salim said, "Issues of the agriculture sector, education, joblessness have not been addressed." He further claimed that not much has been done in the health and education sectors. PTI AMR RG