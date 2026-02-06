Union budget allocates Rs 11,000 crore to Delhi, steps to decongest city underway: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 11,000 crore for the national capital, which will transform the face of the city, East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Malhotra said that the budget laid a strong foundation for realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

"By allocating Rs 11,000 crore directly to Delhi in this budget, the government has made an effort to transform the face of the capital," the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said.

Three major highways -- Delhi Ashram to Badarpur, Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, and Mehrauli to Gurugram -- are proposed to be converted into signal-free national highways, the Union minister said.

The Union government has provided Rs 3,500 crore to eliminate waste from the city's landfill sites, Malhotra said, adding that the mountains of garbage at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa will start diminishing rapidly.

A budget of Rs 3.21 lakh crore has been allocated for road transport infrastructure in the nation, a significant portion of which will be used to reduce traffic congestion on Delhi roads, he said.

"Under the Delhi Decongestion Plan, a budget of Rs 24,000 crore has been earmarked, which includes approval for a tunnel near Shivmurti for vehicles entering Delhi from Gurugram, Malhotra said.

Arrangements have also been made to connect traffic coming from Katra to Delhi via the airport, he added.

On the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, a road has been approved for traffic going to Noida via Tronica City and Ghaziabad.

Additionally, to make Central Delhi free of congestion, a Rs 5,000 crore corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur has been approved, he said. To eliminate traffic jams at Kalindi Kunj, caused by connectivity between Noida, Mayur Vihar, and Sarita Vihar, a decision has been taken to construct a signal-free circular road, he said.