Union Budget allocates Rs 9,417 crore for Railway projects in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI) The Union Budget for fiscal 2025-26 has allocated Rs 9,417 crore for railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release from the South Central Railway zone, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the allocations made for railways in the southern state.

“Vaishnaw stated that Andhra Pradesh State has been sanctioned a record budget allocation of Rs 9,417 crores for the year 2025-26,” the release said.

The Railway Minister said that the railway network in Andhra Pradesh is 100 percent electrified now, along with the laying of 1,560 km of new railway track in the past decade, among other initiatives.

Further, he stated that redevelopment of 73 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh state has been taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

