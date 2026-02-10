Union Budget 'casteist betrayal' of SCs, STs: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Union Budget was a "casteist betrayal" of the Dalits and Adivasis, and alleged "large-scale diversion, dilution and underutilisation of funds" meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Addressing a press conference here, the opposition party's SC Department head Rajendra Pal Gautam and Chairman of the Adivasi Congress, Vikrant Bhuria, alleged that the budget showed exclusion rather than empowerment of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

They said while the government has projected allocations of Rs 1.96 lakh crore for SCs and Rs 1.41 lakh crore for STs, only Rs 75,077 crore and Rs 62,093 crore, respectively, were actually earmarked for targeted welfare schemes.

The remainder has been merged into generic programmes that fail to address caste- and tribe-based exclusion, they alleged.

The Congress leaders also flagged cuts in the National Overseas Scholarship, whose allocation they claimed has been reduced to Rs 125 crore.

Citing data from 2025–26, they said that although 106 students were selected, only 40 received scholarships due to a fund crunch, leaving 66 students of the SC, ST, and OBC communities unsupported.