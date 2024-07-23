National

Union Budget: Centre to boost water supply, waste management in 100 large cities

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: The Centre along with states and multilateral development banks will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services in 100 large cities through bankable projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said these projects will also envisage use of treated water for irrigation and filling up of tanks in nearby areas.

"In partnership with state governments and multilateral development banks we will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects," she said.

