Union Budget centres around common man, focuses on youth, farmers: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it centred around the common man.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said the Budget focussed on the youth, workers, farmers and women, and a push has also been given to the infrastructure sector.

"The Budget centres around the common man. It is a start to achieve the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy," he said.

He also noted that taxpayers have also been given relief.

Shinde, the party chief of Shiv Sena, said the Budget has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore to schemes related to women, Rs 1.52 lakh crore to farmers and Rs 3 lakh crore for infrastructure development.

Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocation for agriculture and allied sectors, outlining a comprehensive plan to boost research, promote sustainable farming, enhance oilseed and pulse production and integrate technology in the agricultural landscape. PTI PR ARU