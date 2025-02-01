Union budget designed to drive India towards 'Viksit Bharat' vision: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) The union budget for 2025-26 is designed to steer the country towards the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday.

The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflects the central government's approach of prioritising the nation and its people over political interests, the Jana Sena chief said, in a statement.

The budget focuses on the welfare and development of all sections of society, including farmers, women, the middle class, and youth, he further said.

The budget also provides a significant boost to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The increased Income Tax exemption limit of up to Rs 12 lakh will provide immense relief to the salaried class, and such reforms will undoubtedly strengthen the financial standing of the middle class.

The support being given to Andhra Pradesh by PM Modi has continued in the union budget as well, he added. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH