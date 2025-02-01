Union budget did 'injustice' to Telangana: TPCC chief Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday alleged that the union budget 2025-26 did "grave injustice" to the state.

Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues made several representations to the Centre on matters concerning the state, the central government has not addressed pending issues, including the establishment of a steel plant, IIM, and other assurances made to Telangana during the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, MLC Goud said, in a release.

It is unjustified that the BJP discriminates against the state simply because a Congress government is in office, he alleged.

Noting that Telangana contributes Rs 40,000 crore to the Centre through GST, the Congress leader said the state should at least receive funds accordingly.

What about the promises made to Telangana during the elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders? he asked.

Referring to the development measures announced for Bihar, Goud said it looks like a "Bihar election budget". PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH