Union Budget empowers farmers, middle class, women and entrepreneurs: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget for 2025-26 is a visionary budget that empowers farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, while laying a strong foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat,' said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

The budget introduced major economic reforms that will enhance 'Ease of Doing Business', expand access to finance for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, and foster a strong investment environment, he said in a post on social media platform X.

Further, the budget strengthens Centre-State cooperation to drive inclusive growth and it reinforces the NDA government's commitment towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), sustained growth, and through global competitiveness, he said.

"I congratulate & thank Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for presenting a visionary budget that empowers Annadatas, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs," Kishan Reddy said. PTI SJR SJR ROH