Union Budget empowers poor, women and farmers, says Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur

Shimla, Jul 23 (PTI) Former chief minister and leader of opposition Jairam Thakur on Tuesday hailed the union budget as a milestone in achieving the target of developed India and said that steps have been taken for the empowerment of poor, women, youth and farmers.

In a statement issued here, the BJP leader said that changes in the tax slab have come as a relief to the middle class. The budget would give wings to youth, increase agriculture production, and provide better infrastructure for the storage and marketing of agricultural products, and farmers would be able to sell their products on their own terms.

He said that the boost to the manufacturing sector would help in the creation of a crore of jobs while internships to one crore youth in the top 500 industries would help in skill development and employment generation.

Announcement of relief for rain hit Himachal Pradesh is a boon for the state, he said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for providing aid to the state to cope with the damage suffered due to last year's monsoon disaster.

"With the abolition of custom duty on three important cancer medicines, the ongoing war against cancer will become more effective," he added. PTI BPL HIG HIG