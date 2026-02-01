Union Budget encompasses country's sovereignty, development: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encompasses the country's sovereignty and development.

The former CM and other state BJP leaders termed the budget as inclusive, and aimed at all round development of the country.

"This is a budget that encompasses the country's sovereignty and development. The budget has succeeded in upholding the sovereignty and unity of India. It has given importance to developing country's ancient sites," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the budget is inclusive and is close to everyone with the motto of "Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas".

Pointing at various announcement in the budget, Yediyurappa said, the budget focuses on doubling farmers' income, strengthening the fisheries sector, developing reservoirs and fresh water lakes, providing employment opportunities through entrepreneurship development, establishing Indian cashew and coco as premium global brands, restoring the glory of Indian sandalwood ecosystem, high speed rail connectivity to major cities, among others.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said, the budget is with a clear, youth-first vision under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"Guided by 3 Kartavyas: accelerating economic growth; people-centric development and capacity building; and inclusive access to opportunities for all, it is a decisive roadmap to empower youth, boost employment, and enhance productivity on the journey to Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The budget proposes seven high speed rail corridors to boost inter city travel, infrastructure efficiency and regional economic integration, the BJP chief said.

"Karnataka stands to gain significantly, with Bengaluru-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridors, strengthening connectivity, improving mobility, and supporting sustainable growth while enhancing the State's economic and infrastructure momentum," he added.

Vijayendra said, India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, which boasts the highest concentration of Global Capability Centres in the country, is set to benefit significantly from the Union budget's forward looking push for data centres and cloud services, with the proposal of a tax holiday till 2047 for global cloud service providers operating from India.

"This proposal, coupled with a 15 percent safe harbour on cost for related entities and the requirement to serve Indian customers through Indian reseller entities, will strengthen Bengaluru's position as a global digital and cloud hub, while driving investment, employment and high value technology growth in Karnataka," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka stated that the budget represents a visionary, balanced and forward-looking roadmap towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He also said that it is rooted in fiscal discipline, inclusive growth and development-led governance. It reflects a deep understanding of India's economic aspirations and social priorities.

"The budget is anchored around three clear national priorities: enhancing productivity to accelerate economic growth; responding directly to people's aspirations through inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every citizen through the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

"This strategic clarity distinctly defines the governance model of the Modi Government," he added. PTI KSU ADB