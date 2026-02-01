Union Budget: Five regional medical hubs to be set up to boost medical tourism in country

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Giving an impetus to medical tourism, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed launching a scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector.

These hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine medical, educational and research facilities, Sitharaman said presenting the budget 2026-27.

They will have AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres and infrastructure for diagnostics, post care and rehabilitation, she stated.

These hubs will provide diverse job opportunities for health professionals, including doctors, and allied health professionals, she said.

Emphasising that post Covid, Ayurveda has gained global acceptance and recognition like yoga, Sitharaman also announced setting up of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to strengthen research in the field.

"Ancient Indian yoga, already respected in several parts of the world, was given a mass global recognition when the prime minister took it to the UN," she said.

Exploring quality Ayurveda products helps farmers who grow herbs and youth who process the products, she said.

Besides setting up the three All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs for higher standards of certification ecosystem has been proposed in the Budget.

She also called for upgrading the WHO Global Traditional Medicine centre in Jamnagar to bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for traditional medicine. PTI PLB DV DV