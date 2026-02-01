Union Budget focuses on growth, long-term aspirations: Andhra IT minister

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026, describing it as a well-balanced roadmap aligned with India's rapid growth and long-term aspirations.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that supports sustained economic momentum and future-ready development.

"The Union Budget 2026 presents a well-balanced roadmap that aligns with India's rapid growth trajectory and long-term aspirations," said Lokesh in a post on X.

The Minister said that the budget offers significant opportunities for Andhra Pradesh through initiatives such as the critical minerals corridor, high-speed rail connectivity, tax incentives for data centres, a stronger push for electronics manufacturing, and renewed focus on tourism.

He noted that the proposed measures would help accelerate investments, boost employment generation, and strengthen the state's position in emerging sectors.

Lokesh said the state government is keen to leverage the budgetary provisions to power Andhra Pradesh's next phase of growth and contribute meaningfully to India's development goals.