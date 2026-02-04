Union Budget forward-looking, beneficial for Arunachal: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as robust and forward-looking that truly reflects the aspirations of all Indians, with special focus on aspirational and frontier regions, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Budget, Mein said the document strengthens the foundations of inclusive growth, infrastructure development and social empowerment.

Addressing a press conference on the Assembly premises, he said the Budget reaffirms the Centre’s firm commitment to balanced and sustainable development across the country.

"A Rs 12.2 lakh-crore infrastructure push, Rs 20,000 crore allocation for carbon capture, Rs 10,000 crore for biopharma, deep MSME liquidity reforms, and a strong thrust on semiconductors, logistics and clean industries clearly underline a strategy of long-term capacity building rather than short-term optics," he said.

He added that the emphasis shows a clear intent to strengthen India’s economic fundamentals for the future.

Referring specifically to Arunachal Pradesh, the deputy chief minister said the Budget's continued focus on strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, hydropower development and North East–specific schemes will significantly accelerate the growth momentum.

He further pointed out that the announcement of special Buddhist tourist circuits across Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states will strengthen cultural tourism and create new livelihood opportunities.

Mein also underlined the broader impact of the Budget on the state, saying, enhanced investments in roads, energy, livelihoods and human capital will not only improve the quality of life of the people but also reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s vital role in India’s national security and economic progress.

"This Budget strongly aligns our state's aspirations with the national vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.