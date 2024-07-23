Union Budget has betrayed TN, says DMK govt; a disappointment: AIADMK

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he said he will boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meet in Delhi, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK termed the Budget "a big disappointment" in all aspects and claimed that it was prepared "only to satisfy" the BJP allies' ruled states and not for equitable economic development of India.

The Chief Minister said he felt that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meet, since the Centre has totally ignored Tamil Nadu.

DMK MPs will stage a protest in Delhi on July 24 over the Union Budget. "In order to establish Tamil Nadu's rights, we will continue to fight in the people's court." Speaking to reporters here, Stalin said that in order to satisfy a few regional parties that made a 'minority BJP' into 'majority BJP', schemes have announced in the Budget for a few states, apparently referring to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the Budget "a big disappointment" and said the lack of new announcements for Tamil Nadu showed the BJP government's "grudge" towards the state.

He expressed dismay over the DMK and its allies for not taking any steps to ensure projects for the state. "It was also disappointing that despite the people sending 39 MPs from the DMK camp to the Parliament, the ruling party and allies have not ensured any initiative to the state," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The DMK and allies have not attempted to take any steps from 2019 to 2024 and they are likely to remain "silent," he alleged.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the Centre has consistently chosen to ignore the demands raised by Chief Minister Stalin on a numerous issues and also the requests that he had placed before the Union government.

"It is true that Tamil Nadu has been betrayed. Though the Centre has been lavish in allocating funds to several states, it has not accepted the demands of our Chief Minister," Thennarasu told reporters here.

BJP's ally and PMK founder Dr Ramadas expressed disappointment that the Budget did not spell out any projects for Tamil Nadu, although it had made numerous good announcements including slashing tax and reducing customs duty on goods such as gold, silver, mobile phones, and in announcing several new schemes.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai termed the Budget as "regressive" that has no scope for growth, does not increase employment opportunities and does not remove the economic disparity prevailing in the society.

MDMK chief Vaiko, another ally of the ruling DMK, said the demands of the farmers have not been met.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Budget has been presented by the BJP to "retain power." "There are no achievements except that the same Finance Minister has presented the Budget again," he added. PTI JSP VGN SS