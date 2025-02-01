Union budget has nothing for Bengal, claims TMC's Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the Union Budget 2025-26 has "nothing" for West Bengal, alleging that the state continues to remain "deprived" under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, who was talking to reporters in Delhi after the budget presentation in Parliament, said several announcements were made for Bihar as the assembly elections there are due later this year.

Bihar remained in focus in the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial assistance for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

"There has been nothing for Bengal in the Union Budget. As in the past during the BJP's reign, there has not been enough allocation for the state in this budget. Our (TMC) MPs have been vocal and have sought a rise in the allocation of funds for central projects. We have demanded new projects for Bengal but the state remains deprived," he said.

Accusing the 12 BJP MPs from Bengal of "doing little to take up the state's cause", Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, said, "They did nothing to help the state and its people economically."